Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $21.92 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,820,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,279,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 163,717 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.20. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. The company had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

