Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,372 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tapestry by 106.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 612.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

