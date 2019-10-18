Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $137.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.