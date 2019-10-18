Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.60 ($46.05).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €37.80 ($43.95) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.80. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

