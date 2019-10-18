Comparing Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) & FRP (OTCMKTS:FRPH)

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Consorcio Ara SAB de CV alerts:

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 9.99% 6.23% 4.06% FRP 62.43% 1.87% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and FRP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $427.74 million 0.55 $42.93 million N/A N/A FRP $22.02 million 22.26 $124.47 million N/A N/A

FRP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consorcio Ara SAB de CV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and FRP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FRP beats Consorcio Ara SAB de CV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.