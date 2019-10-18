Comparing JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR alerts:

This table compares JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR $20.47 billion 0.51 $473.63 million $1.51 22.04 KUMBA IRON OR/S $3.47 billion 2.37 $729.78 million N/A N/A

KUMBA IRON OR/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 KUMBA IRON OR/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR 2.16% 19.45% 5.01% KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR beats KUMBA IRON OR/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 432 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 12 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and 4 platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Refeições no Sítio do Costume name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations, as well as offers New Code branded adults' and children's clothing, and Spot branded shoes and accessories. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 24 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, and financial services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.