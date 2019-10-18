Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 9,563 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,803,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 105,329 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 104,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,810,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,856,000 after purchasing an additional 373,072 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 62,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.