Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Buys 20,829 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $77,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $152.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

