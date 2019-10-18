Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 12.6% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,149,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,118,249,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,327 shares of company stock worth $38,323,022. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

