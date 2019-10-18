Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 71.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 7.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 66.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,678,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $67,095,000 after purchasing an additional 672,569 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Comcast stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

