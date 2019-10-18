Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Raises Holdings in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. DHI Group Inc has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

