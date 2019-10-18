Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 229.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 295,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $274.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

