Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Get Compugen alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Compugen has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.60.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Compugen by 424.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compugen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.