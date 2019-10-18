Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat liver disease. The Company is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients in orphan populations with chronic liver disease and acute exacerbations of chronic liver disease. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CNAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 68,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 222,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.