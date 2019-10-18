Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Up 5%

Concierge Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 3,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, packs, and distributes meat pies and related bakery confections to the groceries, gasoline convenience stores, and independent retailers in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. The company is also involved in the provision of security alarm system installation and monitoring services; and wholesale distribution of hair and skin care products under the brand name Original Sprout.

