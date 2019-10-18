Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.25

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.25 and traded as high as $76.00. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $75.22, with a volume of 57,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $54.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other news, insider D Evans Hughes sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £17,550 ($22,932.18).

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

