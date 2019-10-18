Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Phibro Animal Health worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 332.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 825,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 726,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $17,796,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $5,067,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

PAHC opened at $21.66 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $884.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

