Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.32.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.