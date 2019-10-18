Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,312,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 39,457 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $119,533.50. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

