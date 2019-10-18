Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $49.38 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

