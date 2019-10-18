Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $446.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

