Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,814 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 17,453% compared to the typical volume of 73 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CSTM stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

