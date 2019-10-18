Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,729,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Continental Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Continental Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

