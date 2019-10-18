Contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 1.75 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -1.03 Vericel $90.86 million 7.48 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -109.93

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics N/A -42.78% -36.28% Vericel -18.14% -0.99% -0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 607.10%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericel beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

