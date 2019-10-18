Contrasting Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) & Koninklijke Ahold (NYSE:ADRNY)

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) and Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 4 0 2.44 Koninklijke Ahold 2 3 0 0 1.60

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $40.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.85%. Koninklijke Ahold has a consensus price target of $17.70, indicating a potential downside of 31.13%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold $74.16 billion 0.38 $2.12 billion $1.87 13.74

Koninklijke Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Koninklijke Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Grocery Outlet does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold 2.73% 13.56% 5.43%

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold beats Grocery Outlet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 29, 2018, it had 316 stores, which included 308 independent operated stores, as well as 8 company operated stores in 5 western states and in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

