Contrasting The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) & PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (NYSE:PDRDY)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Coca-Cola pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Coca-Cola and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola $31.86 billion 7.23 $6.43 billion $2.08 25.90 PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.57 $1.66 billion $1.40 25.37

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Coca-Cola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Coca-Cola and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola 0 10 8 0 2.44 PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 4 3 0 2.43

The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus price target of $54.39, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%. Given The Coca-Cola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares The Coca-Cola and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola 21.11% 45.67% 10.40% PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats PERNOD RICARD S/ADR on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, AdeS, Del Valle, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, and HONEST TEA brands. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

