ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,745. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark Matthew Manno sold 3,712 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $125,131.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,065.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $16,495,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,002 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,923.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 345,131 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,551,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,842,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,315,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares during the period.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

