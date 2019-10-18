Cordasco Financial Network Buys 1,008 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,408,000 after buying an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,263,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,289,000 after buying an additional 160,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,066,725.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,352.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $215,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $6,893,570. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average is $130.28. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

