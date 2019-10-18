Cordasco Financial Network Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

