Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Position Trimmed by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corecivic by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Corecivic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corecivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Corecivic by 39.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Corecivic in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at $565,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $15.34 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

