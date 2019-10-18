Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.80

Corero Network Security PLC (LON:CNS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.78. Corero Network Security shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 185,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.43.

Corero Network Security Company Profile (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall, which provides protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS attacks, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.