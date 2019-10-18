CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Update

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 201.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

