Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 6,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,606. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $72,060.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock worth $255,959. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

