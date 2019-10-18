Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,826 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 748,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,606. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,939 shares of company stock worth $255,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

