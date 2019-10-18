CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $154,020.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $154,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,763,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,779,873.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $156,220.00.

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $156,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $154,220.00.

On Monday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $155,480.00.

On Friday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $155,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $151,100.00.

On Monday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $151,080.00.

On Friday, September 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $150,260.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total value of $154,240.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $163,960.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRVL. ValuEngine downgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 50.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

