Couchain (COU) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,121.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Couchain has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Couchain has a market cap of $21,834.00 and $21,121.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,214,562,085 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

