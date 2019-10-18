Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. Covenant Transportation Group also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.18–0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVTI. BidaskClub cut Covenant Transportation Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. 10,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,982. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.70. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

