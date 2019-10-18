Cowen Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) major shareholder Cowen Inc. purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $11,385.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cowen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Cowen Inc. sold 300 shares of Cowen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $3,111.00.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Cowen Inc has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Cowen had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cowen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Cowen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

