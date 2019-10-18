Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $124.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.43. 38,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,171. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 2,300 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,926 shares of company stock worth $8,658,177. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.