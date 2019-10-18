Crave Achieves Market Cap of $106,815.00 (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Crave coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Crave has a total market capitalization of $106,815.00 and $1.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crave has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Crave

Crave (CRYPTO:CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 22,373,232 coins. Crave’s official website is crave.cc. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

