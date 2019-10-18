Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €59.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.20 ($66.51) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.16 ($61.81).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €48.21 ($56.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 1 year high of €48.93 ($56.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

