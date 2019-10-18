Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UU has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised United Utilities Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 863.50 ($11.28).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 872.60 ($11.40) on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 807.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 802.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 41,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total value of £315,700 ($412,517.97). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 7,300 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.17), for a total value of £56,794 ($74,211.42).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.