Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.57. Crew Energy shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 40,760 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

