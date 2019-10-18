Critical Comparison: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 323.70% -10.06% -7.88% CooTek (Cayman) -4.38% -25.00% -7.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million 9.19 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -28.31 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.64 $10.15 million N/A N/A

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 5 1 3.17 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $62.17, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Summary

LiveRamp beats CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

