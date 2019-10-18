Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Crocs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CL King raised Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,808. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 5.61%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 18.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

