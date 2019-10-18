Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after buying an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 97.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,274,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 126.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,855,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,666,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

