Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 758,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,100,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after buying an additional 409,791 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.