Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 69,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $4,657,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in ASGN by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 705,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $71.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

