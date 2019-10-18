Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,375,000 after buying an additional 2,953,745 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 119.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,115 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.