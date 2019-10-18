Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Crown by 4,864.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Crown by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

